Davenport beats Northern Michigan to snap three game losing skid

Panthers control time of possession in 18-13 win
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Davenport beats Northern Michigan, 18-13
Posted at 5:14 PM, Oct 09, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport's football program picked up an 18-13 win over Nothern Michigan on Homecoming.

The Panthers were sparked offensively by Ottawa Hills football standout, Jaier Harden who rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries.

The lone Davenport touchdown would come in the first quarter as Blake Daniels connected with Amonte Phillips for a 17-yard score.

Bryan Plegue would hit three-of-four field goals in the game including a 40-yard attempt in the first quarter.

The Davenport defense would allow just 201 total yards in the game as the team improves to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in GLIAC play.

