GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Calvin men's basketball team beat Grace Christian 83-56 Tuesday in an exhibition game at Van Noord Arena.

Graduate student Luke Morrison led all scorers with 29 points, fellow grad student Thad Shymanksi added 12 and sophomore Uchenna Egekeze scored 11.

The Tigers were led by Parker Neu with 19 points, Kellum Bridgeforth added 11.

Calvin is off until November 19th when it hosts Augustana (IL).

Grace will play at Grace College in Indiana on Friday.