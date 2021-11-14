Calvin beats Otterbein in 4 to win NCAA Regional

Calvin 3, Otterbein 1

The Calvin volleyball team beat Otterbein in four sets to win an NCAA Regional championship on their home court.

Junior Heidi Westra had a game-high 22 kills, senior Madelyn Hall had seven blocks.

"I think we just really came together as a team and fought to the very end and they are a very tough team so it was very important that we came together and just really bought in with the crowd and everybody around us," Hall said. "I feel like we are playing with a lot of confidence, every single team challenges us but it is important that we play with that confidence as we move into next week especially."

Calvin will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.