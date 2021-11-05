Bingham Jr. leads Michigan State to exhibition win over GVSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Marcus Bingham, Jr. scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 6 shots as Michigan State beat Grand Valley State 83-60 Thursday in an exhibition basketball game.

Freshman Max Christie led the Spartans with 14 points, Joey Hauser added 13 and Gabe Brown chipped in 11.

The Lakers were led by Western Michigan University transfer and former Paw Paw standout Luke Toliver who scored 16 points.

Al Goldis/AP Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, blocks a shot by Grand Valley State's Jake Van Tubbergen, center, as Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Spartans open the regular season next Tuesday against Kansas at Madison Square Garden.

The Lakers will host Alma College for another exhibition game on Saturday game on Saturday at 3 p.m.