Bernhardt helps lead Ferris State to fifth straight win over Grand Valley

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Jared Bernhardt would return at quarterback for Ferris State after weeks away due to injury.

The Bulldogs senior would complete 12-of-16 passes for 333 total yards and two touchdowns in the 35-28 win over the Lakers.

"We knew it would be a brawl and we knew we had to put four quarters together," Bernhardt added after the win.

Ferris State would lead 14-7 with 34 seconds left in the opening half when Lakers runningback Tariq Reid appeared to fumble on the goal-line, resulting in a recovery from Alex Thomas for a 99-yard touchdown return for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs would take a 21-7 lead into the half when the two teams met at midfield and exchanged words and some shoves, resulting in a Ferris State ejection.

In the second half, Tyler Minor would draw first blood for Ferris to extend the lead to 28-7 before the Lakers began the comeback attempt.

Bryce Young-Walls would catch a 13-yard pass from Cade Peterson to pull Grand Valley to within fourteen before Peterson flipped the ball forward to Hunter Rison just five minutes later for a three-yard score.

It'd be 28-21 Ferris State after three quarters of play.

However, with just under four minutes left, Minor would plunge into the endzone for the second time on the night.

Hunter Rison would catch his second touchdown of the evening late in the game for the Lakers, but it would be too late as Grand Valley would fall, 35-28.

"Today was a classic," said Bulldogs head coach, Tony Annese after the win, "I thought Grand Valley played great but our kids fought hard, I'm proud."

Farmer's Fotos / Brett Farmer

The atmosphere was a big talk after the game as a Lubbers Stadium record 17,0007 saw the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday night.

"The fans brought it to a whole other level," Annese added, "what an environment for West Michigan, it was unbelievable, I'm just glad to get out of Allendale with an unbeaten team still."

Bernhardt, a standout college lacrosse player turned college football quarterback, says Saturday's environment is what he wanted to play in.

"The endzones were definitely tough to get the snap count and stuff but it was awesome," he added, "this is what I wanted to experience playing college football, it was a great environment."

The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 on the season as the Lakers fall to 5-1 overall.