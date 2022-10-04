Belief leads Davenport football team to hot start

Belief leads DU to hot start

Five weeks into the college football season, there are still three GLIAC teams unbeaten.

Top-ranked and defending national champion Ferris State, Grand Valley State, and Davenport.

The Panthers are 4-0 for just the second time in program history, also doing it in 2018, and they have done it with an explosive offense.

Graduate transfer quarterback Jason Whittaker, who played at Northwestern and is a Rockford High School alum, has thrown for over 700 yards and ten touchdowns in the just the last two games.

"Coming into this off-season, I knew that we were definitely a really good team," Whittaker said. "Honestly, we've just been taking this one day at a time, so I definitely had confidence that we could win all these games, and and our talent is definitely showing."

Last week, DU trailed visiting Michigan Tech by 17 points two different times prior to reeling off 38 second half points.

"I think we were down 17-0 at some point and no one ever got down," Panthers linebacker Payton Mitchell said. "The whole team, we just kept saying, 'it's only 17 points we put up 50 last week we can do it.' We just have to trust in each other, trust in the offense and the offense has to trust us too."

It makes two straight games that Davenport has gone over the 50 point mark.

"We kinda stayed the course," 5th year DU head coach Sparky McEwen said. "We just said 'take it one play at a time' and the team actually showed me some resiliency, and they showed me the type of maturity that we have. But going through that, I think that down the line here, it's going to pay big dividends."

The Panthers travel to Marquette this Saturday to play Northern Michigan (1-0, 3-2) in a GLIAC game.

Davenport beat the Wildcats at home 31-21 in non-conference game back on September 17th.