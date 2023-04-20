Aquinas sweeps Lawrence Tech, reaches 30 wins again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Aquinas College softball team took both ends of a softball doubleheader on Wednesday against Lawrence Tech, 5-4 and 9-2.
Aquinas sweeps Lawrence Tech, wins 30 games again
With the wins, the Saints improve to 13-3 in WHAC and 30-12 overall.
It marks the sixth time in the last seven season that Aquinas has won 30 games in a season.
Indiana Tech (12-2) split a doubleheader with Lourdes on Wednesday, so the Saints pull into a 1st place tie with the Warriors.
Aquinas will be at Michigan-Dearborn for two on Saturday and at Madonna Sunday for a doubleheader.