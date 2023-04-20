Watch Now
Aquinas sweeps Lawrence Tech, reaches 30 wins again

The Saints move into a first place tie in the WHAC
Aquinas 9, Lawrence Tech 2
Aquinas College beat Lawrence Tech 5-4 and 9-2 in softball
Posted at 11:02 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 23:02:27-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Aquinas College softball team took both ends of a softball doubleheader on Wednesday against Lawrence Tech, 5-4 and 9-2.

Aquinas sweeps Lawrence Tech, wins 30 games again

With the wins, the Saints improve to 13-3 in WHAC and 30-12 overall.

It marks the sixth time in the last seven season that Aquinas has won 30 games in a season.

Indiana Tech (12-2) split a doubleheader with Lourdes on Wednesday, so the Saints pull into a 1st place tie with the Warriors.

Aquinas will be at Michigan-Dearborn for two on Saturday and at Madonna Sunday for a doubleheader.

