Andrew DeVries signs with Ferris State, follows in his father footsteps

DeVries headed to Ferris State just like his dad did

Caledonia senior lineman Andrew DeVries always knew where he wanted to play college football, Wednesday he made it official signing a National Letter of Intent to play at Ferris State, just like his dad did.

"Being a legacy kid I've wanted to do this since I was probably two or three years old," DeVries said. "I have a picture when I was nine months old in a Ferris sweatshirt so I think it was just meant to be and I am happy to make it happen today.

DeVries expects to play the same position with Bulldogs that his dad did too, left guard.