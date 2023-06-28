7-foot transfer joins WMU men's basketball team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an effort to improve on an 8-23 season, the Western Michigan men's basketball team has welcomed four transfers ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

7-foot transfer joins WMU basketball team

One of the new players is 7'0 Javonte Brown who saw limited action at Texas A&M the last two seasons after playing at UCONN in 2020-2021.

Brown was a four-start recruit coming out of Thornlea Secondary School in Toronto.

"I am excited to work with everybody," WMU head coach Dwayne Stephens said. "Having some size and a rim protector and things like that are things that are a different at the MAC level and us being able to lure some guys to Western that can accompish those things, we are really excited about that."