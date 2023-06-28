Watch Now
7-foot transfer joins WMU men's basketball team

Javonte Brown played at UCONN and Texas A&M
Javonte Brown, Texas &M
Sam Craft/AP
Texas A&amp;M forward Javonte Brown (31) strips the ball away from Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Javonte Brown, Texas &M
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an effort to improve on an 8-23 season, the Western Michigan men's basketball team has welcomed four transfers ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

One of the new players is 7'0 Javonte Brown who saw limited action at Texas A&M the last two seasons after playing at UCONN in 2020-2021.

Brown was a four-start recruit coming out of Thornlea Secondary School in Toronto.

"I am excited to work with everybody," WMU head coach Dwayne Stephens said. "Having some size and a rim protector and things like that are things that are a different at the MAC level and us being able to lure some guys to Western that can accompish those things, we are really excited about that."

