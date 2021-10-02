680 yards of total offense leads Hope to rout of Kalamazoo

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope College offense dominated in Sunday afternoon's MIAA showdown with Kalamazoo at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

Peter Stuursma's group was led by 680 yards of total offense, 372 passing and 308 more on the ground in the 67-0 win.

Comstock Park high school alum and Hope quarterback Chase Brown would complete 10-of-13 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns to give him 11 on the season with just two interceptions in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kenyea Houston and Dan Romano added two rushing touchdowns and 105 yards on the ground.

The Dutch improve to 4-1 overall and remain unbeaten in MIAA play with a bye week before traveling to Olivet on October 16.