NCAA investigating Michigan football for sign-stealing allegations

The NCAA is investigating the Michigan football program after allegations of sign stealing.

In a statement from the Big Ten, the conference confirmed that it was notified Wednesday afternoon by the NCAA that they were investigating.

"The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation," the statement reads.

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the allegations are related NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 which says "Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited."

The Yahoo! report cites sources, that reportedly said the issue is whether or not Michigan used people to attend games of scheduled opponents and possible playoff opponents to gather more information on the signs they use.

No. 2 Michigan takes on Michigan State on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

Earlier this season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh served a three-game suspension as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions.