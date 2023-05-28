NASCAR delays Coca-Cola 600 due to weather

WXMI — No engines will be readied in Charlotte on Sunday.

Due to "inclement weather," NASCAR announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed.

Drivers will race on Monday, instead of Sunday as regularly scheduled.

NEWS: Tonight’s #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy has been postponed due to weather.



The race will take place Monday at 3 PM ET on FOX, PRN and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/Jv71zWeGxc — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 28, 2023

According to a tweet from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials had been monitoring the weather conditions all Sunday and made the decision around 6:30 pm.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Now, the Coca-Cola 600 will start on Monday at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and Sirius XMNASCAR Radio.

For more information, visit the speedway's website here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube