NASCAR delays Coca-Cola 600 due to weather

North Carolina governor OKs NASCAR to race at Charlotte
FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, the field takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May so long as health conditions do not deteriorate in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding its safety protocols for staging a race without spectators. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, file)
Posted at 6:47 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 18:58:22-04

WXMI — No engines will be readied in Charlotte on Sunday.

Due to "inclement weather," NASCAR announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed.

Drivers will race on Monday, instead of Sunday as regularly scheduled.

According to a tweet from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials had been monitoring the weather conditions all Sunday and made the decision around 6:30 pm.

Now, the Coca-Cola 600 will start on Monday at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and Sirius XMNASCAR Radio.

For more information, visit the speedway's website here.

