NASCAR delays Coca-Cola 600 due to weather

WXMI — No engines will be readied in Charlotte on Sunday.
Due to "inclement weather," NASCAR announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed.
Drivers will race on Monday, instead of Sunday as regularly scheduled.
NEWS: Tonight’s #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy has been postponed due to weather.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 28, 2023
The race will take place Monday at 3 PM ET on FOX, PRN and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/Jv71zWeGxc
According to a tweet from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials had been monitoring the weather conditions all Sunday and made the decision around 6:30 pm.
Now, the Coca-Cola 600 will start on Monday at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and Sirius XMNASCAR Radio.
