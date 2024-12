GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WMU and MSU both advance to the GLI Championship game on Monday night at 7pm. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan will face off in the 3rd place game starting at 3pm. All games will be held at Van Andel Arena.

Michigan State 2, Northern Michigan 0.

Western Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3 - in overtime.

