GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State hockey advances to the Great Lakes Invite finals on Friday after beating Ferris State 4-1.

Michigan State 4, Ferris State 1

Jeremy Davidson, a Kalamazoo native, notched two goals for the Green and White. Karsen Dorwhat and Tanner Kelly also contributed with a goal a piece.

With that win, the Spartans will now face Michigan Tech in the GLI finals on Friday. Ferris State will play Alaska-Anchorage in the 3rd place game at 3:30pm.