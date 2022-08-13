Montague seniors hungry for a trip back to the D6 state championship

MONTAGUE, Mich. — “It is tough, I mean, we get past that game and I do believe we could’ve beat them. More motivation would’ve helped a lot but it’s nice to know that we lost to a team who ended up going all the way,” said senior cornerback Owen Petersen.

Montague football was the 2020 state champion. Last season they made it to the regional final, and ended up falling eventual champ, Lansing Catholic. This year the cats want to bring the title back.

“We were trying to model the year before and I think that was kind of our downfall. We weren’t that same team. But we still take away the leadership from that team was really good and they were able to help us as seniors now and juniors even to help us figure out how to lead this team,” said senior quarterback Chase Gowell.

“That season was special and I think that this team has very good potential to meet those goals. And I like to look past and say okay we won a state championship that year but you always make mistakes so what mistakes did we make that year that we can improve this year,” said senior Owen Petersen.

Chase Gowell will step into the quarterback role this year. A spot that comes with a lot of pressure because of the guys who came before him.

“Going behind Drew Collins and Andrew Kooi, two great quarterbacks. I think I’ve done the work and preparation so I’m ready to go. I can’t wait for that first game, that first play of offense to see what my offense can do and make some damage against Spring Lake,” said Gowell.

The WMC expanded this year and split in to two divisions. Two of the Cats biggest rivals, Whitehall and Oakridge, are still in the conference. Montague aims to win the title outright this season and take down the Vikings.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time but we’re hoping to be at that point at the end of the year where we’re competing for a conference title and hopefully can win it outright,” said Head Coach Justin Dennett.

“That loss at Whitehall was tough. I haven’t cried much after football games but that was one I couldn’t hold back. So that really stung and it’s been my wallpaper for the whole year is that game. Them having that bell and that’s something we, it would mean the world to this team to take away the bell and come home as conference champs,” said Gowell.

The Wildcats bring back a good amount of starters on both sides of the ball and will rely on their experienced upperclassmen to help get them back to the playoffs.

“We’re just going to build on last year and hopefully make another deep run in the playoffs. But we’re just focusing on getting better and getting ready for week one,” said Dennett.