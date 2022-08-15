Mona Shores looks to restart tradition of appearances in D2 state finals

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — For the first time in three years, Mona Shores football did not make it to Ford Field.

“ I think our kids wanted to go there, I don’t think there was a lack of effort or attention to detail, I just wasn’t our year,” said head coach Matt Koziak.

“It definitely motivates me a lot. And my team. Especially the seniors who played last year. I know that hurt them so we’re just going to try to do it for them. And get there again,” said senior cornerback Kewan Farnum.

The Sailors were 8-3 last season. Finishing 2nd in the OK Green and lost to Caledonia in the district final, snapping that streak of going to state. They think about that game often and that they don’t want to do that again.

“You know that lost to Caledonia, we got blew out so you know it’s just been motivating us ever since. Coach K every since has been putting that picture of them holding the trophy up so it’s a extra little bit of motivation coming out because of last year,” said

Mona Shores brings back good amounts of experience on both sides of the ball. Including running back Dahmir Farnum who will get most of the carries this season and bragged a lot about their speed.

“As far as skill set, I feel like this is the best in Shores history for a very long time. We’ve got speed everywhere so I think that is what sets us apart from other teams in the state,” said Dahmir.

The big question though is who will take over under center. Former quarterback Mark Konecny (koe-neck-knee) made big shoes to fill.

“We have two kids that are fighting for the job right now. One’s a junior, one’s a sophomore. Hayden Terpstra and Jonathan Pittman, both doing a tremendous job, both unbelievable kids. Which is what we expect out of our quarterbacks to be the hardest workers. And they’re just lights out kids,” said Koziak.

So we’ll have to wait and see who Koziak picks as his starter. One thing is for sure, with the amount of returning skill players the sailors bring back, anyone who has to play them this season will have to fight tooth and nail if they want to bring down the two time state champs.

“Just expect that we’re going to go our full potential and that we’re not going too go down as easy as we did last year. Just to make a statement this year,” said Kewan.