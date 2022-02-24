Mona Shores Hockey Ready for Regional Quarterfinals

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Mona Shores hockey is back in the regional quarterfinals again this season. The Sailors are 21-4 this season, just two of those losses coming after the new year and they're also the OK Baum conference champions.

The Sailors will play Reeths-Puffer on Saturday after they won the regional first round game against Manistee on Wednesday.

Juniors Trent Benedict and Jake Nanna both said the team will be focusing on power plays and penalty kills this week in practice since they're playing some of the best teams in the state and there will be close games.

Mona Shores is hosting regionals this season. Their quarterfinal game is set for 6:30pm at Lakeshore Sports Center in Muskegon.