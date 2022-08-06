Michigan's Mr. Golf 2022 reflects on state title, next moves at GVSU

GULL LAKE, Mich. — "After I shot 71, I was like 'I think I could go out there and win this'," said Bryce Wheeler.

Bryce Wheeler graduated from Gull Lake this spring. Just before he walked the stage, he went out and won the Division 2 boys golf state championship.

"I think the four top players in the state were all in Division 2 in that tournament so it was a pretty big tournament, big field.

"It was pretty nerve-racking going into that tournament. It started off on a pretty good note with back to back birdies. I felt pretty good after that and just kept going," said Wheeler.

Wheeler finished four under par, 67 after day one. And shot 71 on day two lock up that championship. He's the first ever boys golf state title holder in Gull Lake history.

"I definitely feel a lot of pride. I couldn't thank my family enough, especially my parents for making all the sacrifices they made for me," said Wheeler.

Bryce was just six years old when his dad brought him out onto a golf course. He started playing competitively at 10 years old and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

"Just the competitiveness I feel like and also the hard work you put in usually pays off so yeah it's a great game. I mean you meet a lot of people in this sport and yeah I just love it," said Wheeler.

When Bryce won state, he didn't had any college offers. But soon after, his dream school came calling.

"It was pretty cool. I've always wanted to go there. I went on a visit last summer and it felt like home ever since I went there and I've just always wanted to go there," said Wheeler.

Bryce will join the team at Grand Valley State. Following in his brothers footsteps who also played in the GLIAC. The Lakers qualified for the national tournament this season and Wheeler wants to make an impact right away.

"Hopefully I can come in there and start performing. Making it so that we're all competitive and that we all start getting better and better. Hopefully I can squeeze into a spot in a tournament this year and start performing.