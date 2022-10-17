Michigan vs. Michigan State will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29

(WXYZ) — Both Michigan Football and Michigan State Football are on a bye week this week before the big in-state rivalry matchup between the two teams.

We now know that No. 4 Michigan will host Michigan State under the lights at the Big House.

The teams will play for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Wolverines will enter the game undefeated while the Spartans are coming off a 34–28 win in overtime over Wisconsin. It was their first win since beating Akron on Sept. 10.

Michigan State has won the last two matchups, beating Michigan 37–33 last year and 27–24 in Ann Arbor in 2020.