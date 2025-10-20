Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, pulls away to win

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Jordan Marshall ran for a tiebreaking touchdown late in the third quarter and Bryce Underwood threw his second touchdown pass early in the fourth to help Michigan pull away and beat Washington 24-7 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) took control by scoring touchdowns after picking off passes on consecutive possessions and kicking a field goal after the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) turned it over on downs.

“It felt like Michigan football and what it should feel like,” coach Sherrone Moore said.

Michigan's defense had a much-needed performance after giving up 31 points in last week's lopsided loss at USC.

“It was pretty much we need to man up and come together as a defense,” said linebacker Cole Sullivan, who had the first interception. “We haven’t been playing the way we wanted to, and it was time to stop the bleeding. I think we took a step forward.”

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw two interceptions in a pivotal stretch of four passes in the third quarter and was picked off for a third time on the first snap of the following drive.

“Just didn’t feel like I did a good enough job getting him ready for the game," said Huskies coach Jedd Fisch, a former Michigan assistant.

Marshall, playing in place of injured running back Justice Haynes, had a career-high 133 yards rushing on 25 carries and his 14-yard touchdown run one snap after Williams' first interception put Michigan ahead 14-7.

Underwood was 21 of 27 for 230 yards and matched a season high with two touchdown passes to fellow freshman Andrew Marsh on a 22-yard throw late in the first quarter and a 10-yard toss to Zach Marshall in the fourth.

“There’s a high standard for him,” Moore said of Unerwood. “We’re going to keep pushing him to reach that standard, but this game was as clean as he’s played.”

The Huskies pulled into a 7-all tie late in the first half on Jonah Coleman's 1-yard run, then didn't score again with an offense that was held to 40 yards rushing including yards lost on sacks.

Coleman had 50 yards rushing on 16 carries and Williams was 20 of 32 for 209 yards.

“We did not play well,” Fisch said. “Did not coach well. Did not put our guys in the best possible position to succeed and then when we had opportunities, we didn’t make ’em.”

The takeaway

Washington: Williams, a sophomore, threw one interception in his first 185 passes this season but was picked off three times in a span of five pass attempts.

Michigan: The offense has started slow in most games this season, a troubling trend for a team that fell out of the AP Top 25 after losing by 18 to the Trojans.

Injury report

Washington tight end Quentin Moore was carted off the field. Moore was responsive and moving all extremities when he was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Michigan left tackle Evan Link, who had a lower-body injury, was also carted off the field.

“It doesn't look too good,” Moore said.

The Wolverines played without Haynes and defensive back Rod Moore along with their top two tight ends, Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen.

Up next

Michigan plays at rival Michigan State and Washington hosts Illinois on Saturday.

