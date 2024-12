(WXMI) — Here is Michigan State's 2025 football schedule:

Aug 30: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 6: vs. Boston College

Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 20: at USC

Sept. 27: Bye

Oct. 4: at Nebraska

Oct. 11: vs. UCLA

Oct. 18: at Indiana

Oct. 25: vs. Michigan

Nov. 1: at Minnesota

Nov. 8: Bye

Nov. 15: vs. Penn State

Nov. 22: at Iowa

Nov. 29: vs. Maryland

