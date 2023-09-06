Michigan State jumps 8 spots to lead Folds of Honor Collegiate after round two

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan State's men's golf team fired a 5-under par 279 in the second round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate and moved from a tie to 10th place into the tournament lead after two rounds at American Dunes Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

The Spartans, who were tied for 10th place after a 7-over par 291, stand atop the 18-team field at 2-over par 570.

MSU holds a three-shot lead over Arizona and South Carolina, who are tied for second place with scores of 5-over par 573, respectively. Arkansas is in fourth place at 6-over par 547, with Notre Dame rounding out the top-five teams (10-over par 578).

GVSU men's golf team maintained their placement at 13th overall. Drew Coble continued to lead the Lakers, as he is in a tie for 25th.

Coble shot a round of 74 (+3) with three birdies and an eagle on his final hole of the day. He is now at +4 for the tournament. Charlie Cooley and Manuel Cue Vargas are both tied for 56th at nine over. Cooley shot a 76 (+5) today with two birdies, with Vargas notched one birdie in his round of 76. Nick Krueger is right behind those two at +10 after his second round score of 76, as he sank two birdies. Bryce Wheeler is tied for 71st after he carded a round of 83 (+12) with one birdie.