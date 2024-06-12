Michigan State golfer Katie Lu embraces opportunity to play at Meijer LPGA Classic

(WXMI) — Michigan State golfer Katie Lu is playing this week at the Meijer LPGA Classic on a sponsorship exemption.

Background on Katie Lu:

She was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association of America. Lu was also a first-team All-Big-Ten Conference golfer this season. She led the Spartans with an average score of 71.54, the second-lowest score in Michigan State women's golf history. This will be Lu's second-ever LPGA event.

Practice Round with Lexi Thompson:

Tuesday was the official practice day at Blythefield Country Club. Lu got the opportunity to play with one of the world's best golfers, Lexi Thompson.

"Being able to play on the practice rounds with her was so cool," Lu said. "My caddie and I Sydney were waiting for the shuttle and we see Lexi (Thompson) and in our heads, we're thinking I wonder if she is also playing a practice round right now."

Lu said it was so cool to walk the course with the 11-time LPGA Tour Champion.

Tournament Start:

The Meijer LPGA Classic officially gets underway on Thursday.

