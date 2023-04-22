Michigan State baseball player credits his family for his success on and off the field

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University baseball player Sam Busch has been swinging for the fences this season and has helped the Spartans get off to the best start the team has had since 2016.

I spoke to him and his family about the passion and love he found for baseball at a young age.

“Playing in the backyard with my brother. We would play every single day, it would always end in a fight or something. We always had fun playing back there,“ said Sam.

Sam’s parents said they couldn’t be any prouder of the young man they have raised.

“Not only watching him mature as an athlete, but as a young man, I could get choked up just talking about it,“ said Sam’s mom Jennifer Busch.

Getting his first chance to play more minutes, Sam has seized the moment and become one of the best hitters in the lineup so far this season.

“This past year has been really great, kind of my first opportunity to really play, and the team is doing very well it’s been a lot of fun,“ Sam said.