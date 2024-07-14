Michigan RB hosts youth football camp in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The third annual Donovan Edwards Youth Football Camp took place at Hudsonville's Eagle Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Campers ages 6-18 came out to learn from the Michigan Wolverines running back.

Kevin Lepper Donovan Edwards Camp at Hudsonville

On top of getting to meet Edwards, campers spent the day sharpening their skills in every aspect of the game. Campers rotated through stations working on passing, catching, agility, kicking and more.

"They're going to do everything the best that they can, you know, and they're going to be successful. Hopefully I get to spill the message to them. My message is going to be you know you're going to face adversity one time or another but at the end of the day you're going to have a choice and the choice is between either crumbling or falling...if I can just implement that into a couple of these kids I did my job out here today," said Edwards.

Several high school and college coaches from around the area were leading the camp helping to shape the next generation of athletes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube