Michigan DL Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon

UConn Michigan Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 11:36:33-05

Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing gun charges in Washtenaw County.

Smith, 21, is facing one charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The charges were issued on Nov. 30 but the offense happened on Oct. 7, according to the court filings.

Smith played in the game at Indiana the day after allegedly having the concealed gun and has played in every Michigan game since.

He is a co-captain on the team, and had 43 tackles, .5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss this season.

Smith graduated from East Kentwood High School, leading the Falcons to their last conference championship in 2018.

We have reached out to the university for comment.

No. 2 Michigan takes on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship this Saturday. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. on FOX 17.

