Mazi Smith ready to lead Michigan defense in senior season

Mazi Smith ready to step up on Michigan defense in 2022

Day one of Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis featured defending conference champion Michigan.

Th Wolverines will need to replace seven starters on defense, three of which were selected in the first 45 picks of the NFL Draft.

East Kentwood alum Mazi Smith is one of the four returning starters.

"I played in the OK Red which was a pretty big conference," Smith said about his days as a Falcon. "I played against schools with good competition and I think I came into college not necessarily ready to play, but ready to get ready to play."

He's ready to lead a Michigan defense that will have a new look with a new coordinator.

"A couple things I've been working on myself, my conditioning, the smaller parts of my game, just honing in," Smith said. "A lot of defensive line is repetition, you just got to keep doing it over and over and over again."

The Wolverines are scheduled to open September 3rd against Colorado State at Michigan Stadium.