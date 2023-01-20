Watch Now
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 14:14:50-05

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.
Warde Manuel - University of Michigan Athletic Director

On Friday, Weiss tweeted out a statement, saying in part that he looks forward to putting the matter behind him and returning to the game that he loves.

In a statement to ESPN Tuesday night, university police said the department is investigating a possible crime that happened at Schembechler Hall, the school's football facility. ESPN says the statement did not specifically name anyone, but a spokesperson said Weiss hasn’t been around the team recently.

The AP reported Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.

A neighbor told ESPN last week that unmarked cars showed up at the co-offensive coordinator’s home. The details of that search are unclear at this time.

