Michigan alum shares thoughts ahead of 2024 Rose Bowl

Fox 17
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 31, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan football is just days away from the 2023 Rose Bowl where they will face Alabama in the college football playoff semi final.

Michigan alum shares thoughts on 2023 Rose Bowl game

Former defensive lineman and Muskegon native Terrance Taylor was in the Fox 17 studio this week to discuss the matchup.

Taylor says he feels confident in his alma mater to be the Crimson Tide and advance to the national championship game.

The Rose bowl is set for 5pm on Monday, January 1st. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in the national title game.

