MIAA teams celebrate 'Be Like Tye' campaign to honor former player

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin hosted Olivet for a men's and women's double header on Saturday. In between the two games, the programs celebrated the life of Tye Edwards.

Tye played at Alma College under then Head Coach Sam Hargraves, who is now the coach at Olivet. Edwards also was an assistant coach for Hargraves after he graduated. He then went on to become the boys Head Coach at Comstock Park High School. Edwards died suddenly in August and the conference came together to honor his life and inspire others to live like him.

Calvin men's basketball celebrates "Be Like Tye" event

"If every one of these coaches and players, everyone of the fans in the building if we could all strive to be the type of person that he was, the world would be a better place. That might sound a little cheesy but that's exactly what we're trying to get across with this slogan. Live everyday to the fullest, take advantage, make a difference for people. Live out your faith, which is something he did. And if our world would be a little more like that there'd be a lot less of the bad stuff going on that we see every day. He only coach at Comstock Park high school for a year but the kids and the families felt like they'd known him forever so that gives you a taste of what he was like," said Hargraves.

Each team in the MIAA will be having a "Be like Tye" game during this season and will continue the event in years to come.

The Calvin men's team beat Olivet 92-74. The women's team also won their 10th game in a row, 89-37 over Olivet.