Mel Tucker suspended without pay after sexual harassment investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay until further notice according to MSU athletic director Alan Haller.

Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett will be the acting head coach. Former longtime Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio will be an associate head coach.

The decision comes after news of a sexual harassment investigation came to light early Sunday morning involving Tucker and Brenda Tracy, who is a rape survivor who works to educate athletes about sexual assault and harassment.

Remi Monaghan Mel Tucker high fives his player after a touchdown against CMU

Tracy created a professional relationship with Tucker over an eight month time period where she was invited to campus three times. Twice to speak to his team and staff and the third time was to be recognized as an honorary captain at the Spartans spring football game in 2022.

USA Today reports that a Title IX investigation is happening into a phone call on April 28, 2022, where Tracy alleges Tucker made sexual comments about her and then masturbated on the phone without her consent.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy said to USA Today. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

In a statement to the Title IX investigator, obtained by USA Today, Tucker said he did masturbate on the call but then said he and Tracy had consensual "phone sex."

According to USA Today, Tucker wrote in a letter to the Title IX investigator, "“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me. I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”