Mel Tucker responds after suspension from MSU's football program

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Suspended Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker released a statement on Monday afternoon after details regarding an alleged sexual harassment came to light on Sunday.

Mel Tucker suspended without pay after sexual harassment investigation

Tucker intensely denies all allegations made by Brenda Tracy. Saying "Brenda Tracy’s allegations of harassment are completely false.".

Brenda Tracy, who is a rape survivor, works to educate athletes about sexual assault and harassment.

He does admit to having a personal, and private relationship with her that started in 2021. He says that they developed a mutual friendship that grew into "an intimate, adult relationship; at this point, my wife and I had been estranged for a long time. Ms. Tracy and I engaged in dozens of calls throughout fall 2021 and winter 2022, many of which she initiated and which occurred late at night. We both talked about all sorts of intimate, private matters. She told me that I could trust her, and I proceeded to do just that,".

Here is Mel Tucker’s response to Brenda Tracy’s sexual harassment allegations: pic.twitter.com/WTE8ENUH6u — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) September 11, 2023

The largest allegation from Tracy stems from a phone call that they had in April of 2022. Tracy claims that Tucker made "sexual comment's" and that he "masturbated" while they were on the phone. In Tucker's statement on Monday he responded by saying that it was "an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country,".

Also about the call Tucker says "She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone,".

Tucker also admitted to purchasing athletic shoes for her and sending her $200 through a Venmo payment. He confirms that she provided him with her shoe size and mailing address and Venmo ID to receive the items.

There were allegations that after the phone call in April 2022, Tucker canceled Tracy's next visit to campus, he claims that is also incorrect. He says that her next presentation was postponed only because he had heard that she was spreading rumors about his marriage.

In his statement he says that his investigation has not been fair or unbiased and that he believes there are ulterior motives to end his contract. He calls the hearing a "sham" and "flawed".

According to Ms. Tracy's attorney, she told Tucker that he should not lose his job over the allegations and that it would "take a lot of money to make it go away".

He finished his statement by saying "I have been ripped from the Team that I love, without any meaningful opportunity to tell my side of the story other than this press release. I am incredibly proud of the outstanding group of men on the Team and my heart aches to be sidelined. I ask everyone to consider carefully the undisputed facts outlined and reserve judgment until the full truth comes out,".

Tucker was suspended without pay from the Michigan State football team by athletic director Alan Haller.

In his absence, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be the acting head coach. Former longtime Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio will return as an associate head coach.