(WXYZ) — During his weekly press conference, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed injuries to Xavier Henderson and Darius Snow, and praised Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Jacoby Windmon.

Henderson and Snow left during the second quarter of the Spartans' win over Western Michigan Friday night.

Windmon recorded a career-high four sacks against the Broncos, the most by a Spartan since Matthias Askew in 2003.

Watch coverage of Tucker's press conference in the video player above.