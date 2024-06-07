Meijer LPGA Classic announces announces its sponsor exemptions

(WXMI) — The 10th Meijer LPGA Classic gets underway next week at Blythefield Country Club. The Tournament has announced its sponsor exemptions that will be playing in the tournament.

Katie Lu: A rising season at Michigan State University, Lu is a member of the MSU women's Golf team. She was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association of America. Lu was also a first-team All-Big-Ten Conference golfer this season. She led the Spartans with an average score of 71.54, the second-lowest score in Michigan State women's golf history.

Brittany Lang: Lang has had an 18-year career winning the 2016 U.S. Women's Open Championship. She has won two LPGA Tour events. She will make her second LPGA start of the 2024 season after playing in the U.S. Women's Open.

Georgia Oboh: After winning The John Shippen Women's Invitational this week Georgia Oboh will be making her first Meijer LPGA Tournament appearance. Oboh made history as the first Nigerian to qualify and compete in an LPGA event in 2022. In 2023, became a member of the Ladies European Tour and Espon Tour.

List of Events at Blythefield Country Club:

Monday, June 10th: Qualifier

Tuesday, June 11th: Practice Round

Wednesday, June 12th: Pro-Am

Thursday, June 13th: Round One

Friday, June 14th: Round Two

Saturday, June 15th: Round Three

Sunday, June 16th: Final Round

You can buy tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube