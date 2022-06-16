Mattawan scores early, can't hang on against Allen Park

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mattawan softball took on Allen Park in the Division 1 state semifinals. At the coin toss before the game, the Wildcats won the toss but opted to be the visitors because they prefer to score first.

Alicia Smith's team did just that, scoring two runs in the first inning off an RBI single from Audrey Ford. The Wildcats led throughout most of the game until Allen Park scored one run each in the third and fourth inning, then two in the sixth inning. Mattawan wasn't able to answer after that.

Allen Park won 4-2 in the state semifinals. The Wildcats end their season 25-16.