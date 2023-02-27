Mary Free Bed power soccer athletes level up their game with new power chairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The power soccer team at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation is entering a new season one year after raising money for new power chairs!

Thanks to generous donors and local nonprofit Lori’s Voice, the Overdrive team purchased five new power chairs, replacing the decades-old chairs they used previously.

The rehabilitation center says the team just returned from a tournament in St. Louis and are slated to compete in another tournament this weekend in Indiana. They are expected to play against 10 teams from around the U.S.

Mary Free Bed says power soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, adding those as young as 7 can participate in the co-ed sport.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube