Mary Free Bed Pacers coach honored with scholarship in his name

Lee Montgomery had coached the Pacers for over 30 years
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 23:23:01-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the annual Mary Free Bed Golf Outing, Lee Montgomery was honored by the hospital and the Meijer Foundation with a scholarship fund in his name.

Coach Lee as he's better known has been coaching and playing with the Pacers, a wheelchair basketball team, for over 30 years. He's led them to many national tournament appearances and is an advocate for adaptive sports.

"Mary Free Bed has been a part of me since I was 6 years old. I'm so blessed," said Montgomery.

The Lee Montgomery Athlete Assistance Fund will support and empower athletes with physical disabilities who train competitively in adaptive sports.

