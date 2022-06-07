Mary Free Bed Pacers coach honored with scholarship in his name

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the annual Mary Free Bed Golf Outing, Lee Montgomery was honored by the hospital and the Meijer Foundation with a scholarship fund in his name.

Coach Lee as he's better known has been coaching and playing with the Pacers, a wheelchair basketball team, for over 30 years. He's led them to many national tournament appearances and is an advocate for adaptive sports.

"Mary Free Bed has been a part of me since I was 6 years old. I'm so blessed," said Montgomery.

The Lee Montgomery Athlete Assistance Fund will support and empower athletes with physical disabilities who train competitively in adaptive sports.