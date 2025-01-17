MAKE A BET: Michiganders gambling on Lions playoff game

(WXMI) — Many Detroit Lions fans are hoping to make a little extra dough on Saturday’s big game.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says they witnessed a record amount in betting in November 2024. West Michiganders wagered more than $650 million!

That money also went to a good cause. $20 million in taxes were forwarded back to the state government and to critical services like schools and emergency response agencies.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-bet-on events of each year, along with both March Madness tournaments.

“Certainly in a legal jurisdiction such as the state of Michigan, and you've got a really exciting football team, it just creates a lot of excitement, which means you're going to begin to attract some more casual bettors,” says Joey Maloney, senior vice president of Strategic Communications at the American Gambling Association. “They are making weekend plans to watch the game. Saturday night, they might want to decide to put $5 on the Lions, or $10 or whatever it is their preferred amount, just to enjoy a little bit of that increased engagement.”

The Lions are currently favored to win Saturday’s game on all betting platforms. That means they’re predicted to win by at least two scores.

However, keep in mind profit requires some measure of risk. As of Friday afternoon, a $10 bet will only yield a little more than $2.

