ROAR: Mona Shores elementary schoolers blow roof off gymnasium for Lions assembly

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The excitement is palpable at Ross Park Elementary as students gear up for the Detroit Lions game Saturday. The school's gymnasium was transformed into a festive atmosphere with the principal dressed as a giant football and students chanting team spirit.

Third grader Alyssa King shared her enthusiasm. “We did an assembly, and we chanted Lions and stuff. And we wanted to do the Lions thing," Alyssa King said.

Students at the school have big plans for watching the game, with many excitedly discussing their game-day rituals.

“Who do you watch with?” FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“My mom, my dad and my sister and my dog,” third-grader Antonio Gaskin said.

The cheers echoing through the gym reflect the students’ hope for a successful season. Fifth grader James Basse expressed this sentiment:

“Just for good luck, for hopefully getting them to the Super Bowl this year," James Basse said.

The spirit at Ross Park Elementary shows how widespread enthusiasm for the Lions is among young fans in Michigan. Saturday's game has everyone hopeful for a favorable outcome.

