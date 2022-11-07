Local woman to compete at Worlds weightlifting competition in December

ZEELAND, Mich. — “I have this competitive vibe but what could I do? I could run 5k’s but I’m not really a runner and then I found CrossFit and was like this is perfect,” said Traci Gonzales.

After being a CrossFit athletes for years, Traci Gonzales decided to try her hand at Olympic weightlifting.

“When I did my first event, I did that Whiskey and Weights event and like I knew I was strong because I was always one of the stronger ones in the gym but I didn’t know compared to other weight lifters were I would place. USAW has a ranking system so you can go online and see where you rank and after my first meet I was like oh wow I’m in second or third or first or wherever I was at that time, I was like oh I’m really good. Once I saw that going into worlds I was like oh I actually have a chance of getting on the podium here,” said Traci.

After just three meets in her first year, Traci qualified for the USAW worlds event in Montreal. She finished in third place that year.

This December she’s headed back to worlds, this time in Orlando, Florida and as a mother of three.

“I’m back and better actually. I’m stronger now than I was in 2019 before the baby so that’s really cool. I’ve had some really good coaching and programing in the last two to three years,” said Traci.

Not only is she a mother and wife. She also is a 4th grade Spanish emersion teacher in Zeeland. Her days are jammed packed from dawn till dusk.

“I get up in the morning with the kids. Get them ready, drop the baby off at day care and then I go to work. So work is 8-4pm and then once the kids are on the bus I’m out the door as quickly as I can go get to the gym. Try to get there at 4, a little before 4pm. And then get my training in as quick as possible and try to be done by 5pm. So 5pm try to get out of the gym and get home then the kids are off to sports. My daughter plays soccer and my son plays football so we’re off to practice at night and then usual laundry, dishes, getting ready for the next day. We’re busy,” said Traci.

Traci can lift over 200 pounds with ease and even with that hectic schedule, she is also a weight lifting coach and encourages anyone who is interested to join.

“The best thing about weight lifting is that anyone can do it. No matter your size, no matter your age. You can be competitive no matter what, you can be 70 years old and just getting started today and still be competitive,” said Traci.

She’s got about a month before she’ll head to Florida for worlds. Through extra coaching in the last year, she thinks she’s got a good chance to bring home gold.

“This year I’m looking at first place. I’m about a kilo off who’s I first place right now according to the rankings so there’s definitely potential to be first.

The competition is held from December 1st through the 10th in Orlando, FL.