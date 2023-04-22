BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time this year, Ferris State football took the field for their annual spring game.

The Bulldogs showcased many of their younger players which was a priority for Head Coach Tony Annese. He said that his focus was to get the underclassman as much time on the field on Friday after their three weeks of spring practice.

Local players star in Ferris State spring game

"For the most part we achieved the #1 goal which was to have fun and stay healthy and all spring we've really grown a lot. I feel really good about the young men that we've been with all spring. Today is just more of a display of just having fun and it's a show more than it is anything else. It was good show, we tried to keep it close, tried to have a lot of fun. Try to do some different things and it was pretty cool," said Annese.

Spring game time for the reigning national champions, Ferris State. Crimson Vs gold in this game. We’ll be live at 6pm with head coach Tony Annese! pic.twitter.com/DwiZvVzS5f — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) April 21, 2023

Local players like Trinidad Chambliss from Forest Hills Northern and Zeeland's Carson Gulker took several snaps at quarterback. We also saw freshman QB and Rockford alumni, Zak Ahern, play for most of the 4th quarter on the crimson team. He also threw for the final touchdown of the game. Ahern said he's happy with the way he played this spring and is glad to have his freshman year under his belt.

"A lot of it was just a learning curve, like learning the offense and stuff. But it's getting easier every day so that's good. It feels good to be back out here with everyone, super excited to have my family here to watch me play again so it was good to be back on the field," said Ahern.

FSU will open the 2023 at home on August 31st against Mercyhurst.