LMCU Ballpark will only accept cashless transactions next season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark will move to cashless transactions only beginning with the 2022 season.

The West Michigan Whitecaps announced the change in a news release Tuesday.

“We want our transactions to be faster, more convenient and more secure,” VP and General Manager Jim Jarecki said. “We began the transition to touchless payments throughout much of last season. We observed most fans used the cashless option. Even locations in the ballpark taking cash were being used by fans with a credit card.”

Officials say cashless transactions reduce time fans spend in line and transactions at the register.

All areas of the ballpark will be cashless, including parking, concessions, the Capsized Shop retail store, hospitality decks and the 4Topps seating areas.

Whitecaps Opening Day is scheduled for April 12 at LMCU Ballpark.