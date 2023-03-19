Watch Now
Live updates: MSU faces off against Marquette in round of 32

The Spartans are a 7 seed facing off against the Golden Eagles
NCAA USC Michigan St Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrates in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Southern California in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Michigan State defeated Southern California 72-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 17:54:35-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 7 Michigan State is taking on No. 2 Marquette in the round of 32. The winner of this game will play No. 3 Kansas State in the Sweet 16. Follow along for updates.

First Half
Time out called, 7:46 to go in the first. Spartans led by Hauser and Hoggard with five points each.
Michigan State out rebounding Marquette 11-4.9:30 left in the first.
Marquette with their point since the first ten seconds on a free throw from Tyler Kolek.
16:46 time out called. MSU leads 9-2 after a corner three by AJ Hoggard. Golden Eagles haven't scored since the first ten seconds.

