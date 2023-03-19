Live updates: MSU faces off against Marquette in round of 32

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 7 Michigan State is taking on No. 2 Marquette in the round of 32. The winner of this game will play No. 3 Kansas State in the Sweet 16. Follow along for updates.

First Half

Time out called, 7:46 to go in the first. Spartans led by Hauser and Hoggard with five points each.

Michigan State out rebounding Marquette 11-4.9:30 left in the first.

Marquette with their point since the first ten seconds on a free throw from Tyler Kolek.

16:46 time out called. MSU leads 9-2 after a corner three by AJ Hoggard. Golden Eagles haven't scored since the first ten seconds.