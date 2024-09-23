Lions slow down Kyler Murray offense in win over Cardinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes, David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and a score and the Detroit Lions held on late to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-13 on Sunday.

The Lions continued their recent dominance in the series, improving to 5-0-1 against the Cardinals since 2017. Detroit’s defense kept Kyler Murray and Arizona out of the end zone in the second half, giving up just one field goal.

Goff completed his first 14 passes before an incompletion in the third quarter. It was his longest streak without an incompletion to start a game in his nine-year career and he finished 18 of 23 for 196 yards.

Ben Johnson trickery to perfection! Amon-Ra St. Brown flips to Jahmyr Gibbs for the touchdown. Lions take a 20-7 lead. pic.twitter.com/DSEGbMzka7 — Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) September 22, 2024

Detroit (2-1) took a 20-7 lead just before halftime on a well-executed hook-and-ladder play. Goff threw short to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who immediately lateraled to Jahmyr Gibbs, who dashed 20 yards for the touchdown. The Lions caught a break earlier in the drive when Goff appeared to throw a pick-6, but officials ruled the play had been whistled dead just before the snap for the two-minute warning.

Detroit settled for a 20-10 lead at the break after Arizona’s Matt Prater made a 42-yard field goal as time expired. Goff was 12 of 12 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Prater kicked a 45-yard field goal to cut Detroit’s lead to 20-13 with 3:52 left, but the Lions were able to run out the clock on the ensuing drive. Goff scrambled for an 8-yard gain for the first down that sealed the win.

Wasn't a pretty second half offensively for the Lions but Detroit holds off Arizona. The Lions move to 2-1. pic.twitter.com/GAVqLyd8lc — Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) September 22, 2024

