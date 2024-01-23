Lions now turn their attention to the 49ers in NFC Championship game

(WXMI) — After two straight home playoff wins the Lions now turn their attention to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Many fans never thought the Lions would never get to this point, now they are 60 minutes away from playing in a Super Bowl. Throughout the playoffs, Dan Campbell hasn't allowed himself to dream of what's next. That won't change as the Lions face their biggest game yet.

Lions turn attention to NFC Championship game

The Lions won't have a home-field advantage this week, for the first time in the playoffs they'll be on the road. As Dan Campbell focuses on this weekend, he also took time to reflect on how special playing in Ford Field was this season.

The Lions leave Detroit knowing how special Ford Field is

We'll be with the Lions as they look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time ever. You can watch the NFC Championship game on FOX 17 Sunday at 6:30 p.m.