Lions have 7 players on COVID list before playing Broncos

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) rushes by Minnesota Vikings free safety Xavier Woods (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 20:52:28-05

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert along with linebacker Tavante Beckett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves Saturday put seven players on the list and they join running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price and center Evan Brown.

Detroit promoted a slew of players from the practice squad to potentially play Denver on Sunday, including running back Craig Reynolds to add depth at the position already without D’Andre Swift due to a shoulder injury.

