Lions gear up for NFC Championship, trip to Super Bowl on the line

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Lions are in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 and looking to go to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. The Lions are preparing to go on the road for the first time in these playoffs. There won't be a Ford Field home-field advantage for Detroit, there may be fewer distractions away from home. Dan Campbell has addressed the hype from the first day of training camp, this week he did so again with so much attention on the Lions. Campbell was adamant he will prepare his team just like any other week.

"It's us, it's about the team. I think that is always the challenge this time of year," Dan Campbell said about the outside distractions the Lions have faced in the playoffs.

Lions fans have traveled well all season long, from week one in Kansas City to essentially taking over Tampa Bay back in October, they are expected to travel west in numbers this weekend. There has become a bond between the players in these fans.

"Those fans are special. (They are) near and dear to my heart and mean a ton to me," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "Not just for me but for our entire team."

"It's second to none. I've never been a part of or seen anything like it. Just the way that this place, this city, you can feel how authentic it is. You can feel the love and the want from the entire city," Lions running back David Montgomery said.

It's not too often in the NFL you hire the head coach before the general manager. Sheila Ford hired Dan Campbell and then Brad Holmes. She's shown her support for Campbell and Holmes before the winning started, now in the two's third season the Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl.

"It means a lot. I always wanted to do that. I always wanted to prove her right. It's not an easy thing to do to take a chance on somebody that nobody knows about," Campbell said this week about his gratitude for Lions owner Sheila Ford.

We'll have coverage all weekend long from Santa Clara as the Lions look to go to their first Super Bowl ever.