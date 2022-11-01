Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that the team has parted ways with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

"I think Aubrey is a hell of a coach," Campbell said. "I've got a ton of respect for him. It was a tough decision, but we're in a production-based business and after seven weeks I felt like this change needed to be made."

"Thought about it a long time last night. Obviously, didn’t sleep and thought about it some more. And then, woke up this morning and just felt like this was a decision we had to make.”

Detroit's defense has allowed an average of 421.3 yards per game and 32.1 points per game this season, both ranked last in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins rallied to beat the Lions 31-27 in a game where Tua Tagovailoa completed 29 of 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Jaylen Waddle, who had eight catches for 106 yards. Tyreek Hill had 12 receptions for 188 yards for the Dolphins.

Pleasant, in his 10th season as an assistant coach in the NFL, was among Campbell's initial staffing hires in Detroit.

Campbell said safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant's duties.