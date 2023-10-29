Lions' David Montgomery, Jonah Jackson out, Frank Ragnow doubtful vs. Raiders

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled running back David Montgomery and guard Jonah Jackson out for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Montgomery (ribs) and Jackson (ankle) did not participate in practice this week.

Center Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) also did not participate in practice this week and is listed as doubtful.

"We’ve got really three days...because it’s a night game on Monday," head coach Dan Campbell said Saturday when asked about Ragnow. "We’ve got all of today, all of tomorrow and we’ve got most of Monday, so that’s a long time to recover. So, it’s really kind of day-to-day."

Defensive linemen Benito Jones (ankle) and Josh Paschal (knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) are all questionable.