Lions and Rams collide in another high-stakes meeting nearly 5 years after win-win trade

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nearly five years after the Los Angeles Rams blindsided Jared Goff by trading him to Detroit for Matthew Stafford, practically all parties involved in the blockbuster deal are thriving on the field and seemingly content about their fate.

That's a rarity in big NFL trades, particularly one as disruptive as the deal in which Sean McVay aggressively dumped his starting quarterback with none of the sophistication that usually characterizes McVay's player relationships.

McVay still thinks back on the deal as a cautionary tale for him — albeit one that also got him a Super Bowl ring.

"I had a lot of growing up to do back when that thing went down," McVay said this week. "There were a lot of great memories and a lot of really good ball that he did here that I'll always cherish. I'm truly happy for him. He's married and has a beautiful little girl now. It's awesome to see. I think I'm reminded of those things, and then you're also reminded of when you need to be able to grow up and handle things a little bit better. I'll never run away from that. What I'm grateful for and appreciative of is that he's got such grace towards me and understanding. I'm happy for Jared."

And though he didn't say it this week while he prepares the Rams (10-3) to host the Lions (8-5) on Sunday in a meeting of NFC powers, it's quite clear McVay would make that trade again — just with more tact.

Stafford led Los Angeles to a championship in his first season. Now 37, the quarterback is a strong contender for the MVP award during a standout season with receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who is having so much fun that he has semi-jokingly tied his own retirement to Stafford's annual decision.

While Stafford and his wife still do charity work in Detroit, his ties to the Lions have inevitably faded over time.

"I have a ton of respect for them, (but) when I flip the tape on, I don't think about all the guys that I used to play with, because hardly any of them are still playing on the team," Stafford said.

Goff has been an above-average quarterback for the Lions, and Detroit's best stretch of success since winning the 1957 NFL title is rooted in the assets acquired in that deal with the Rams. Goff came along with a package of draft picks that helped Detroit to acquire several players, including offensive standouts Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.

"I know it feels like a win for us, and I'm sure they do too," Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

Goff and Stafford spoke admiringly of each other this week, saying they occasionally watch game video of each other in the course of preparations for their next opponents. While Stafford is in MVP conversations with his 3,534 yards passing alongside 35 TD throws and just four interceptions, Goff has a higher completion percentage and more yards per attempt.

Goff says he's over the sting of the trade, and the Rams seem more like just another opponent. The playoff stakes in the latest meeting are enough to focus his attention.

"We played them in that playoff game (in January 2024, and it) was such a big deal," Goff said. "The next year, played them again and that felt like even less. So now it's even further removed. They're a really good team and we'll have our hands full."

Familiar foes

The Rams and Lions are facing each other for the fourth time in five seasons since the trade, thanks to NFL scheduling quirks and the playoff matchup two seasons ago. These two historic NFL teams haven't faced each other this frequently since meeting in four straight seasons from 1980-83.

Help wanted

Detroit's secondary has been hit hard by injuries, most recently losing hard-hitting cover safety Brian Branch with a torn Achilles tendon. Cornerback Terrion Arnold is on injured reserve and All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has been out for two months with a knee injury. Safety Thomas Harper, who has filled in for Joseph, incurred a concussion in last week's win against Dallas.

The Lions signed 32-year-old defensive backs Arthur Maulet and Damontae Kazee to the roster and practice squad earlier this week to add desperately needed depth.

Best on best

Two of the NFL's top four offenses are meeting at SoFi Stadium. Detroit is leading the NFL in points despite significant injury setbacks, while Los Angeles has scored more than 20 points in 11 of its last 12 games. Gibbs is a dual-threat nightmare, while the Rams' passing game has been one of the league's most effective.

Dual-threat back

Defenses are set up to slow down Gibbs in the running game, so the Lions are getting the dynamic running back the ball in the passing game.

Gibbs caught all seven passes thrown his way for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. Last month, he had a career-high 11 receptions against the New York Giants and a career-high 107 yards receiving at Philadelphia.

He has joined LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Priest Holmes (2002) as players in league history with at least 500 yards rushing, seven touchdown on the ground, 275 yards receiving and two touchdowns through the air in a five-game stretch.

The third-year pro is the seventh NFL player — and first since former Rams running back Todd Gurley — to have 1,500 yards from scrimmage, 13 rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores through the first 13 games of a season.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.

